LWMC starts rebuilding compost plant

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started work on rehabilitation of compost plant which has been closed for three years. LWMC CEO visited the compost plant on Monday to review and monitor the whole process of making compost from waste followed by a review of machinery and test product.

Compost (Beliya) is a 100pc naturally rich organic amendment used for improving the performance of all types of soils. It contains no synthetic chemicals; its natural occurring nutrients are derived slowly from the raw material used. It is rich in valuable micro-organisms and humus content, and can be used for wide range of agricultural fertilizer whereas composting is a process involving bio-chemical conversion of organic matter into humus. A composting process seeks to harness the natural forces of decomposition to secure the conversion of organic waste into organic manure.

During the visit the CEO gave standing instructions to fully operational the plant. She also directed to take the help of modern system regarding product testing and development. This Beliya made from the organic waste has also been registered from irrigation department. CEO Rafia Haider said that the converting waste into compost will benefit the environment by reducing the waste heaps. Composting will also address the problem of waste disposal, she added. She also instructed the team to make the product good and in large quantities so that it can make a place in the market. She said priority should be given to make environment-friendly and organic products and the best arrangements will be made for the production of organic fertilizers as per the international standards.