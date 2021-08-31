Rs3b approved for six industrial uplift projects

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Monday approved release of Rs3 billion for the six development projects of the industrial estates of the province. The approval was given in the 151st meeting of the Board of Directors of PIEDMC presided over by the PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi.

According to the documents, Rs one billion are approved for the civil works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Rs1.015 billion for the development works of Bahawalpur Industrial Zone, Rs50 million for feasibility study of Sialkot Industrial Zone, Rs450 million for the construction of state-of-the-art auto technology park at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Rs100 million to provide bio equivalence facility in PDTRC Sundar Industrial Estate and Rs250 million are approved for the construction of 133 KV grid station in Bhalwal Industrial Zone.

The meeting also approved the launch of training and internship programmes for university students, provision of security services in industrial zones, exemption of five percent service charges on return of plots in Rahimyar Khan, Bhalwal and Vehari Industrial Zones, due to the restrictions of Special Economic Zones. The meeting also approved the proceedings of the 150th board meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Nabil Hashmi said that on the directions of Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, PIEDMC was facilitating business through one window operations in its managed industrial zones. Ease of Doing Business Index in these zones is one of the best in Pakistan and that is why industrialists are giving preference to PIEDMC-managed zones for their business.

The Board directed the management to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Rahimyar Khan and other special economic zones in given time.

Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, M Anees Khawaja, Dr Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal and officers concerned of finance, labour and industries departments were also present in the meeting.