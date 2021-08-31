PU employees flay behaviour of faculty member

LAHORE:Dozens of Punjab University (PU) employees on Monday boycotting official duties took out a rally at New Campus to protest against alleged rude behaviour of a faculty member with the university’s Registrar.

They demanded the VC take disciplinary action against the teacher for alleged unauthorised obstruction of the Registrar in discharge of public function.As per the letter, Sardar Asghar interrupted during official meeting allegedly forcing the Registrar to attend them first and when the Registrar entered his office to attend them the faculty member allegedly started misbehaving with him. They demanded the VC register FIR against the teacher. They announced boycotting their duties on Tuesday (today) as a protest against the incident.

Meanwhile, an emergent meeting of the PUASA executive committee held on Monday. Dr Asghar, who is also member of PU Syndicate, while presenting his position on the incident, said that soon the situation returned to normal.

Dr Asghar said he was an elected representative of the teachers and respected all the teachers, including the registrar and the employees of the university.The PUASA executive committee condemned the protest rally and language used by employees allegedly on behest of the university administration. It was regretted that the demonstration was held without hearing the views of both parties.