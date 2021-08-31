Govt to hold business moot at Dubai expo to attract investment

LAHORE:The Punjab government will organise ‘Punjab Business Investment Conference’ at Dubai Expo in November to attract foreign direct investment in the province.

This was decided in the second meeting of the steering committee of the Dubai expo chaired by Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal held here on Monday. The meeting approved various proposals and initiatives for participation in Dubai EXPO-2020. Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, secretaries of various relevant departments, Tevta chairman, PIEDMC chairman and officers concerned attended the meeting. Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to participate in Dubai expo. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government would fully participate in Dubai EXPO-2020 in November. The culture and trade of the province will be fully highlighted. He said that foreign investors would also be made aware of the investor-friendly environment and investment opportunities. The minister directed to focus on the promotion of IT industry in Dubai expo and said that all the chambers of commerce and industries of Punjab should have proper representation in Dubai expo. Aslam Iqbal said that more than 100 events including seminars and panel discussion will be organised in expo so the departments concerned should send their contents for the approval of the steering committee.

Open court

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Nasir Khalili on Monday held an open court with all divisional officers and staff concerned at the Burt Institute Lahore in which a total of 16 complaints were heard. Nasir Khalili issued orders to the officers on the spot for immediate redress of grievances of staff. Most of the issues and grievances were related to repairs of houses in railway colonies, allotment of houses, posting and transfer of employees, payment of marriage grants and applications for jobs.