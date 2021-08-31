Cells to be set up to stop violence against women: IG

LAHORE:Punjab IG Inam Ghani has said protection of women and immediate prevention of crimes against them is top priority of police and it has been decided to set up Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells to ensure prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit in every case of crimes reported against women.

He issued these instructions while giving instructions to all the officers of the province during the video link RPOs conference on prevention of crimes against women held at the Central Police Office here on Monday.

He directed all the RPOs to ensure establishment of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cells within a week in the districts under their administration and also launch a full-fledged publicity campaign for these special cells for public awareness.

He said DIG Operations would closely monitor the establishment of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell while DIG Investigation would monitor every case registered in these cells and also focus on monitoring of the speedy investigation on merit.

He said the cells will work under the supervision of City Police Officer and District Police Officer and in these cells a specialised unit of Lady Police personnel will perform the duties of Victim Support Officer to provide all possible support to the affected women.

He said these Victim Support Officers will liaise with the affected women and be present with them during the investigation and trial hearing and will also provide assistance to the affected women on matters related to the case during the hearing.

He said that there would be a Victim Support Officer in each case and Victim Support Officers would be appointed on the basis of crimes related to women. The IG directed that appropriate telephone lines should be set up in Anti-Harassment and Violence Cells to receive phone calls and response to crime calls received from women would be ensured within 15 minutes. During the meeting, the IG directed that a digital database of suspected and habitual offenders involved in crimes against women should be prepared while the crime mapping system should be made more active by identifying sensitive areas related to crimes.