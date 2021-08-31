Expat students to get 20pc fee concession

LAHORE:Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar called on Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and discussed matters of mutual interest here on Monday.

It was decided in the meeting that Overseas Pakistani students shall get admission in government owned universities on priority and also get fee concession up to 20pc. They discussed complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to Higher Education Department and the vice-chairperson requested the minister to resolve those issues at the earliest.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun gave directions on the spot to resolve the complaints and assured that the complaints related to his ministry shall be resolved on priority. Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar apprised the minister regarding steps taken for overseas Pakistani students under chairmanship of Chief Minister Usman Ahmad Buzdar. On the chief minister’s directions, a committee was made under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary to recognise the services of Overseas Pakistanis and ensuring their due representation in all departments of Punjab.