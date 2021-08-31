Worker dies as bus overturns, falls into drain

LAHORE:A worker of a textile mill died while 14 others injured as bus overturned and fell into drain in the Sundar area.

The mill workers were riding a bus in Sundar Industrial Estate when the bus overturned and fell into a drain. The victims received injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot on information and shifted the injured to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Muzzafar Shah, a resident of Manga Mandi.

In another incident, a youth died in a road accident in Harbancepura on Monday. The victim identified as Usman was riding a bike and going somewhere. When he reached Harbancepura he collided with a tractor-trolley. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police impounded the tractor-trolley and arrested the suspected driver.

FOUND DEAD: A 35-year old unidentified man has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Manga Mandi on Monday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted him to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.