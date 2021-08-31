Aleem inspects dialysis units at Services Hospital

LAHORE:Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan inspected the renovation of dialysis units and expressed his satisfaction over the work during his visit to Services Hospital on Monday.

Aleem Khan issued instructions to start providing quality and free medical services in 3-block dialysis wards run by the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation (AAKF) in collaboration with the Nephrology Department of Services Hospital as soon as possible.

Senior Minister Punjab was informed that 36 modern dialysis machines which were imported from Germany would be installed in the dialysis units. Aleem Khan reiterated that the speedy completion of dialysis wards at Mayo and Services Hospital would be ensured so that needy patients could get free medical facilities as early as possible.

Brig (retd) Khalid Bashir, Director AAKF, said in his briefing that the AAKF would further increase the number of dialysis machines on completion of the new block. He told that similar dialysis unit has also been furnished at Meyo Hospital by AAKF where same modern facilities will be available for the needy patients free of cost. Senior Minister added that AAKF has undertaken different welfare projects at Kot Lakhpat Jail and in the other jails of Punjab province. Similarly, establishment of free dispensaries in different areas, water filtration plants, residential and campuses for orphan girls and financial assistance to needy people are included in the projects.