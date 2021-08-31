YDA observes token strike

LAHORE:The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, on Monday, observed token strike in outdoor ward of Services Hospital, Lahore, against chemical attack on doctors protesting against National Licensing Examination (NLE-Step-1). The doctors performed their duties by wearing black armbands in protest against violence against doctors.

Earlier, YDA’s provincial chapters including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan held an online meeting and condemned police torture and chemical attack against doctors. They also demanded immediate withdrawal of ‘controversial’ NLE examination currently being conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).