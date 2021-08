KARACHI: Vinod Das, Ahshar Mir, Aqeel Shabbir and Hussain Godil moved into the second round of men’s singles at 8th Indus Pharma Tennis Championship at Karachi Club here on Monday. Vinod beat Adnan Khan 6-3, 6-0, Ahshar thrashed Baqir Ali 6-1, 6-4, Aqeel defeated Zeeshan Vazzer 6-3, 6-4, while Hussain got walkover against Nomi Qamar. In the first round of juniors 18 singles, Raahim Veqar overpowered M Farooq 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.