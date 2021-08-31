Pak wrestlers get visas, to leave for Italy on Thursday

KARACHI: Pakistani wrestlers have got Italy visas for the Beach Wrestling World Series to be held in Rome on September 3-4.

The world’s top wrestler Mohammad Inam, the youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah and experienced Zaman Anwar have got Italy visas and are set to depart for Italy from here in the wee hours of September 2. A one-month visa has been issued to the grapplers. The flight will be at 2:45 am on Thursday.

“Yes we have received a call from Italy embassy that we have been issued visas and tomorrow we will collect them,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Monday. Inam is a big medal hope for Pakistan in the series in Italy. But the trio have not yet got Greece visas for the Beach Wrestling World Series to be held there on September 10-11.

If Inam is able to make it to the final of the Beach Wrestling World Series to be held in Constanta, Romania, on September 25-26, then he will return to Pakistan and secure Romania visa before flying to Romania for the finals.

“I will try my level best to claim gold in the Italy event. It will also be seen whether they will give me points of the France World Series which I missed in July due to visa issues. I hope I will be able to make it to the finals to be held in Romania,” Inam said.

“Yes the preparation is good. I have worked hard; let’s see how it goes,” said Inam, a two-time world beach champion. Meanwhile, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ that manager Musaddiq Hussain would accompany the three wrestlers.

He will collect visa on Tuesday (today) from the Italy embassy. Inam will feature in -90kg, Zaman will take part in +90kg and Inayat will compete in 70kg. Arshad said that they had requested for online visas. “If we are unable to get Greece visas then we will press for the points in that event,” he said.

“If Inam is able to win gold or silver in Italy then I am hopeful he will make it to the final World Series in Ramania. He will come back, get Romania visa and will then fly out to feature in the finals,” Arshad said.