Wahab forbids collection of entry fees at People’s Square

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, taking note of media reports, has ordered removing all unnecessary monuments from the People's Square in Saddar.

During a surprise visit to the People's Square on Monday, Wahab, who acts as a Sindh government spokesman and is the chief minister’s adviser on law, reprimanded the company operating the People's Square, and said no entry fee should be charged except for charged parking. “This place has been established for recreational activities for the people,” he added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Managing Director Karachi Neighborhood Project Nazir Issani and others were also present on the occasion Barrister Wahab ordered following the standards of the Sindh government and allocating weekly holidays for families. It was said in a briefing on the occasion that more than 10,000 people came to the Peoples Square on Saturdays and Sundays.

Later, the administrator visited the Burns Garden and directed that it be improved. He said that the Burns Garden, established in 1927, was the oldest park built for the citizens of Karachi. “I wish that the citizens can come here again with their families and enjoy better entertainment,” he said.

He added that these amusement parks located in the heart of Karachi had been set up to provide entertainment to the citizens and they would be made as best as possible. Separately, Wahab held a meeting of the departmental heads of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and said the lands of the KMC would be vacated from clutches of the “Qabza Mafia”. “The assistance required from the Sindh government will be provided to the KMC,” he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Finance Adviser Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto and other department heads were also present on the occasion. The Karachi administrator directed the revenue collection departments of the KMC to improve their performance so that the institution could be financially strengthened. “How long will the Sindh government continue to give bailout packages to KMC? All departments should meet the revenue target for the first quarter of the financial year.”

Barrister Wahab said the KMC had to get back on its feet as soon as possible so that the citizens had access to all possible local government facilities. He said the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Safari Park and other parks of the KMC would be equipped with modern facilities of recreation and nature.