60-year-old man sentenced to death for killing UTP at court

An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing an under-trial prisoner to avenge the murder of his son.

Kifayatullah, 60, was found guilty of murdering Khushdil, 25, at Malir courts in December 2020. According to the prosecution, Khushdil was being tried for the murder of Kifayatullah’s teeange son Ahsan, who was killed in Quaidabad in 2016.

Pronouncing the verdict, the ATC-XVI judge observed that the prosecution had successfully established its case against the accused, and since he murdered an UTP on the court premises, he deserved no leniency.

The judge remarked that the testimonies of the complainant, head constable Mairajuddin, sub-inspector Muharram and an under-trial prisoner, who was handcuffed along with Khushdil, were unshakeable and supported by the medical evidence and the contents of a video of the incident from the court’s CCTV camera.

The judge also awarded him 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing an illicit weapon, and ordered him to pay Rs200,000 in compensation to the legal heirs of the victim, and Rs30,000 as fine to the government.

According to the prosecutors, Mairajuddin had brought Khushdil for his appearance before an additional district and sessions judge at Malir courts for a hearing pertaining to the murder of Ahsan.

They added that as the HC and the UTP waited outside the courtroom for their turn to be called by the judge, Kifayatullah appeared there, pulled out a gun from his waistband and opened fire on Khushdil. The UTP had suffered bullet wounds to the head and face and was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wounds.

They said the .30 bore pistol used in the commissioning of offence was seized from the Kifayatullah, who during interrogation admitted that he murdered Khushdil to avenge the murder of his son.

During the trial, the accused however denied committing the murder. His attorney Abid Zaman argued that Khushdil was a criminal booked in many murder cases and was not killed by his client but by someone else.

Zaman said the CCTV camera recording, which had been preserved in the USB and produced before the court, was not sent to the laboratory for forensic analysis to determine its genuineness. He added that there were lacunae in the prosecution’s case, which put dents on the case leading to suspicions and doubts, the benefit of which must go to the accused as per universal law.

The FIRs were registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act and section 23(i)-A of the Sindh Arms Act at the Malir City police station.