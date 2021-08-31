Teenage boy detained for raping 13-year-old friend

Police on Monday detained a teenage boy for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in Surjani Town. According to police, the boy called the victim to Saiful Mari Goth and subjected her to rape. Police said the suspect and the victim were friends, and the boy took advantage of their friendship when he called her.

Police have detained the suspect and are conducting an investigation. They have registered no case yet, saying that they are waiting for the girl to record her statement and undergo a medical examination.