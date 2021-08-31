New recruitment policy issued for heirs of martyred, deceased cops

Taking serious notice of the issues regarding the recruitment policy for the heirs of martyred and deceased cops, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has made amendments and issued a clear policy for the recruitment process.

The notification issued in this regard reads: “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 112, read with Section 7 of the Sindh (Repeal of Police Act 1861 and Revival of Police Order 2002) (Amendment) Act 2019, the inspector general of police, in consultation with the Home Department Sindh and with the approval of the government, is pleased to make the following rules, namely ‘Sindh Police (Shaheed, Deceased, Permanently Invalidated or Incapacitated Quota) Recruitment Rules 2021’. They will come into force at once.

“In these rules, unless there is anything repugnant in the subject or context, ‘act’ means the Sindh (Repeal of Police Act 1861 and Revival of Police Order 2002) (Amendment) Act 2019 (Sindh Act No. XI of 2019); ‘legal heir’ means the father, mother, son, daughter, sister, brother and wife; ‘permanently invalidated or incapacitated’ means any police officer, member of ministerial or class-IV staff or any other staff member who is declared invalidated or incapacitated by the medical board on account of having sustained injuries during encounter with terrorists and criminals, in terrorist attack, in bomb blast, in acts of violence during law and order situations, including rioting and road accident, while performing duty to prevent loss of property, injury or death during pandemics, natural calamities and disasters, like floods, earthquakes, fires, etc., or his or her lifetime by criminals and terrorists on account of his or her previous action against them, duly established after investigation or inquiry conducted by an officer not below the rank of SP, who will conduct the inquiry under the rules, personally, and will not, in any case, delegate it to the lower formation.

“‘Shaheed’ means any police officer, member of ministerial or class-IV staff or any other staff member who is declared so by the Shaheed Declaration Committee and is killed during active armed police operations against terrorists, killed when targeted by terrorists or criminals on account of his or her previous operations and investigations against terrorists and criminals during service and after retirement, duly established after inquiry conducted by an officer not below the rank of SP, who will conduct the inquiry under the rules, personally, and will not, in any case, delegate it to the lower formation, killed in terrorist attack, bomb blast or encounter with criminals, killed from acts of violence during law and order situations, killed or died in road traffic accident while in pursuit of criminal elements in discharging his or her duty or deliberately run over by criminal elements and terrorists, duly established after inquiry conducted by an officer not below the rank of SP, who will conduct the inquiry under the rules, personally, and will not, in any case, delegate it to the lower formation.

“‘Shaheed Declaration Committee’ means a committee notified by the home department for the purpose of declaration of Shaheed. ‘Special Provincial Recruitment Committee’ means the committee notified by the home department to carry out its functions under these rules. Any expression used but not defined in these rules will have the same meaning as assigned to it in the act.

“Appointment against Shaheed quota: only two legal heirs of a Shaheed will be appointed in the Sindh police against the following posts subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in Schedule-II: junior clerk, assistant sub-inspector, wireless operator, driver constable, constable and class-IV.

“Such legal heirs of the Shaheed will be recruited subject to the consent of the surviving spouse(s) (in case the Shaheed being married), or other legal heirs (in case the Shaheed being unmarried).

“In case the legal heir(s) of the Shaheed do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the junior ranks, they may be recruited in ministerial or class-IV staff, as the case may be, subject to the availability of vacancy, qualification and age relaxation as per the government policy.

“The second claim for job against the Shaheed quota will only be entertained for the cases where a Shaheed embraced Shahadat after the enactment of the Sindh Shaheed Recognition and Compensation Act 2014, i.e. after June 11, 2014.

“Appointment against deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated categories: only one legal heir of the deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated employee will be appointed in the Sindh police against the following posts subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the schedule: junior clerk, assistant sub-inspector, wireless operator, driver constable, constable and class-IV.

“Such legal heir of the deceased employee will be recruited subject to the consent of the surviving spouse(s) (in case the deceased being married), or other legal heirs (in case the deceased being unmarried).

“Only one blood relative of the permanently invalidated or incapacitated employee will be recruited after fulfilling the eligibility criteria of the candidate subject to consent of such employee.

“In case the blood relative of the deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated employee does not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the junior ranks, he or she may be recruited in ministerial or class-IV staff, as the case may be, subject to the availability of vacancy, qualification and age relaxation as per the government policy.

“Disputed parentage cases: in case of any dispute over parentage, the case will be referred to the court of competent jurisdiction for decision within 90 days. Documents required to be appended with the application form. The applicant will attach the documents duly attested by a gazette officer as per Schedule-I.

“Eligibility criteria for recruitment against the posts under Shaheed, deceased, permanently invalidated or incapacitated quota: recruitment under these rules will be made in accordance with the eligibility criteria of each post as mentioned in Schedule-II.

“Reservation of quota under Shaheed, deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated claims. Following quota will be reserved for recruitment under Shaheed, deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated categories: three per cent on the sanctioned strength of assistant sub-inspectors, five per cent police constables, wireless operators and driver constables, and 20 per cent ministerial and class-IV staff (as provided in the schedule appended with these rules), provided that the reserved quota will first be utilised to exhaust the claims of the Shaheed category, further that the remainder of the quota will then be utilised for recruitment under the deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated categories, provided also that the remainder of the quota, if any, will be transferred to regular recruitment.

“Procedure for recruitment against the posts of junior ranks on Shaheed, deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated claims: the criteria for recruitment under Shaheed, deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated claims to the posts of wireless operator, driver constable and police constable will consist of competitive process of passing physical examination, written test and interviews conducted under the overall supervision of the Special Provincial Recruitment Committee to be notified by the home department for the purpose.

“The recruitment to the post of assistant sub-inspector will be made through engaging third-party testing service and will consist of competitive process of passing physical examination, written test and interviews conducted under the overall supervision of the Special Provincial Recruitment Committee as prescribed under sub-rule (I).

“Recruitment of class-IV staff and junior clerks will also be made under the overall supervision of the Special Provincial Recruitment Committee as prescribed under sub-rule (I). On the completion of the recruitment process, the Special Provincial Recruitment Committee will submit its recommendations to the inspector general of police Sindh for his approval in respect of the Shaheed category.

“In respect of the deceased and permanently invalidated or incapacitated categories, the above-mentioned committee will submit its recommendations to the Home Department Sindh for seeking final approval from the competent authority as per Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules 1974.”