HUBCO annual earnings up 34pc

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCO) on Monday reported a 34 percent rise in its full-year net profit, owing to a decline in the financial cost.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs34.83 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs26.06 billion the previous year. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs5/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs7/share.

Earnings per share came in at Rs25.97, compared with Rs19.31 last year. The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs54.63 billion, compared with Rs48.32 billion a year earlier.

Financial cost also fell to Rs7.34 billion, compared with Rs11.90 billion last year. Analysts said Hubco results overshot both earnings and dividends consensus, causing the stock to rally by 4.0 percent.

"The surprise dividend of Rs5/share is likely alleviated concerns on the company’s cash-flow crunch and created expectations of a sustainable payout stream," KASB Research said in a market note

HUBC’s gross profits rose by 8% YoY to PKR 32,871mn because of the rising return on equity component of the base plant and one percent depreciation of the rupee. Onwards, gross profits are projected to rise because of the base plant’s tariff structure. Currency weakness will also improve the company’s core profitability in rupee terms

Share of profits from Hubco's investments rose by 13 percent year-om-year to Rs15.501 billion because of a longer operational period. During the fourth quarter, however, the share of profits fell by 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs3.818 billion because of the 2. percent appreciation of the rupee.

In FY21, financial charges dipped by 38 perent year-onyear because of the 625bps reduction in the interest rates to 7 percent. "While the IPPs payment may be responsible for Hubco's higher payout, we think the company’s dividend stream is likely sustainable," KASB Research said.