Timepass tactics

LAHORE: Fiscally irresponsible governments can never put a country on a sustainable growth path, particularly when the fiscal slippage is more due to consumptive expenses including public appeasing subsidies.

When governments are short of cash, they do not enhance subsidies. They do not open shelter homes or increase soup kitchens for the poor, who spend the whole day in queues to get meals instead of looking for some suitable jobs. Social welfare is good but it needs resources that we lack.

The tax to GDP ratio in states that look after their poor and unemployed is above 30 percent, while our hovers around 10 percent. This is despite the fact we have not rebased our GDP since 2005. If more sectors are added in the GDP calculation the tax to GDP ratio would further decline. Our fiscal deficit has constantly crossed 7 percent of the GDP in the last three years.

Our planners are fully aware they are just passing the time. They know how economies like Korea, Malaysia, Oman, and Thailand that were battered in 1950s have managed to grow despite lower resources than ours at an average growth rate of 13 percent for 25 years.

The GDP means in these economies grew because their society collectively got its act together. As the economy grows, a society becomes more closely organised, more thickly interwoven.

Sustained economic growth is witnessed when energies are better directed and resources better deployed. Modern techniques are not only mastered but further improvements are made. Economy is just not about making money. Even in Pakistan a selected few are making huge money but as the society is neither organised nor densely interwoven the money generated by few does not find its way down to the lower levels.

Economies like Korea, China, or Malaysia opened up to the global economy and imported knowledge, ideas, technology and know-how from the rest of the world. After empowering themselves with these tools these economies exploited global demand, which provided a cheap elastic market for their goods.

They were not shy of importing what they did not produce but ensured they exported to the rest of the world what it wanted. Pakistan's economy for decades has been based on the concept of protecting the domestic industries from competition. There was no emphasis on import of technology, rather obsolete technology was allowed in the country for substituting imports through protection.

Many industries still operate on used equipment that was replaced by developed economies with better and efficient technology. Used imported cars ply on our roads after completing their roadworthy life in their home countries.

Four Asian tigers, on the other hand, increased their manufactured exports from $4.6 billion in 1962 to over $1.5 trillion in 2020. They remained competitive throughout and any small decline in price was overwhelmed by the vigorous growth in sales.

Their public debt did not get out of hand, not least because the economy grew faster than the stock of public liabilities. Pakistani governments are not fiscally responsible and run unmanageable budget deficits and debt to GDP ratios constantly increases.

A common feature in high growth economies is that they are all future-oriented, sacrificing immediate consumption in pursuit of a higher level of income in the future. China has saved more than a third of its national income every year for the past 35 years. India has reached the same saving level of 34 percent, while Pakistan's saving rate is almost one third.

Economic planners in all Pakistani regimes seem to operate in haste ignoring a country's comparative advantage will evolve over time. In all periods of fast growth, capital, and especially, labour moves rapidly from sector to sector and industry to industry. Low-skilled workforce transforms gradually into high-skilled manpower.

This mobility of resources remains a feature of all high-growth economies. Prudent governments never resist the market forces that pulled people into the urban areas or destroyed some jobs, while creating others.

We are shielding our inefficient industries especially auto-and sugar through subsidies (basic textiles) and duty protection. The cartels freely operate in our economy where most inefficient and efficient mills survive on cartelised prices.

Economy is not operating normally. Regular and high fiscal deficit is keeping the inflation high. Higher imports ensure pressure on the rupee and subsequent pressure on interest rates. Low interest rates trigger rupee devaluation, while higher interest rates increase the debt servicing bill substantially as the government is the largest borrower from banks.