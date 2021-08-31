Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Monday amid increased demand for the greenback from importers to make payments.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 165.96 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 165.62. It fell by 0.20 percent during the session. The rupee ended lower at 166.90 to the dollar in the open market. It settled at 166.30 on Friday.

Dealers said the local unit continued losing ground due to higher importer demand. “We saw importers bought dollars to settle their bills, while the supplies were not sufficient to meet their demand,” a currency dealer said.

Analysts see the rupee to be under pressure in the coming sessions because of higher import payments and mounting geopolitical uncertainty. Moreover, the escalating worries about the current account deficit also added pressure to the domestic currency. The rupee is expected to continue its slide anticipating a retest of last year’s low of 168.50/$ (closing basis) within the next month, unless there is a significant improvement on the Afghan front and the US forces vacate within the deadline or if the Fed decides on a dot plot beginning after 2023, according to traders.