This refers to the article ‘Error 400 – failure to parent’ (August 29) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. One should not have any reservations on religious content/lessons being added to school education if it would inculcate the traits of honesty similar to that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Justice AR Cornelius, Justice Rana Bhagwandas and Justice Durab Patel’s, and the spirit of social services of Abdul Sattar Edhi’s.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

San Diego, USA