Incomplete flyover

It has been more than two years that a flyover is under construction at Rawal Chowk, Islamabad. The flyover is being constructed to facilitate commuters and put an end to the problem of traffic jams there. Earlier, it was due to be completed in 2022, but the federal government has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project by October 2021. However, the construction work is being carried out at a slow pace.

The CDA is requested to get the flyover constructed in a timely manner.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad