Back to school

The authorities have decided to reopen schools in Sindh. This decision has been lauded by students, parents and teachers. It has been more than a year since we had an uninterrupted academic session. Students faced great difficulties while studying from home. Online learning wasn’t made for this part of the world where many people don’t have latest electronic gadgets. On-campus classes allow students to freely ask questions and attend the session without getting interrupted. However, since the threat of Covid-19 isn’t over yet, the provincial government must ensure that all schools are following SOPs.

Rida Tahir

Karachi