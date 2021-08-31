Three years on

This refers to the editorial ‘Three years’ (August 28). Many years ago, Ayub Khan celebrated the ‘decade of development’. In less than a year, he had to resign as he failed to connect with the people. Now, it seems that the PTI’s celebrations of three years in power were premature since the reality on the ground is quite different. On the economic front, the situation is scary. Pakistan, which is an agricultural country, now spends billions of dollars on food imports. It has started importing cotton as well, which used to be one of the country’s most-prized cash crops. A surge in car sales is not a sign of an improved economy – it highlights the increasing divide between the haves and have-nots.

Pakistan remains dependent on imports for most of its finished goods and raw material. The overall export bill covers less than 50 percent of the annual import bill, resulting in a large trade deficit. Pakistan’s external debt has risen to close to $120 billion during the last three years.

The performance of the education sector remains unsatisfactory, and the number of out-of-school children is on the rise. Judicial and administrative reforms have not been introduced to date. It is hoped that the government’s economic team will reverse the policies that are not going well for the economy. The prime minister must take notice of the situation before it is too late.

Arif Majeed

Karachi