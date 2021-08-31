Factory fire

More than 16 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Mehran Town on Friday. The victims were aged between 18 and 38. All workers died mainly due to smoke inhalation. The factory had only one emergency exit, no fire extinguishers, and a poor ventilation system; these factors resulted in the deaths of so many people. These deaths could have been avoided had the factory owner complied with SOPs for factories. The initial investigations have revealed that the cause of fire was short circuit. The blaze erupted under the stairs of the two-storey factory building where the management had kept trolley bags and other products.

The government needs to ensure that all factories operating in Pakistan are following safety protocols and have put fire safety measures in place.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad