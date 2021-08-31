Covid-19 is still here

Every day, thousands of people get affected with the coronavirus, not just in India but all over the world. But, still, many people do not follow Covid-19 SOPs that have been imposed by the government. They take things lightly and feel that Covid-19 will not affect them or their family members. This is ridiculous! They should realise that Covid-19 has taken away the lives of many people in the last 20 months.

Some people have even lost both their parents, and many children have even become orphaned. Covid-19 is here to stay just like other serious disease. It will not go away within a few days, so taking precautions is the safest way of not getting infected by the virus.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

*****

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the country. Many Pakistanis are still reluctant to adopt precautionary measures. Apart from creating challenges for the country’s already fragile healthcare sector, the virus has also damaged the economy to a great extent, creating more financial challenges for the people. Many people haven’t been able to recover from the economic losses that initial lockdowns and the subsequent closure of businesses caused. We need to prevent the further spread of the virus at all costs. The two steps that we can take to control the situation are strict compliance with SOPs and flawless vaccination process.

The authorities also need to take steps to convince anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated. Also, the government has to work extra hard to create awareness among people who still don’t know how their carelessness is going to affect people.

M Tariq

Swat