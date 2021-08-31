Humza ‘disgusted’ by anti-Irish racism

GLASGOW: Scotland’s health secretary has said he is “disgusted” by the anti-Irish racism on show in Glasgow following Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Footage posted on social media showed Rangers fans being escorted by police through the city centre on Sunday afternoon while chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf posted on Twitter: “For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to ‘go home’ – Scotland is their home.“Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head. Solidarity with our Irish community. “I am sure Police Scot will hold those responsible to account.” Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie also condemned the scenes.

He tweeted: “The images of a mob singing anti-Irish racist songs, as they marched through Glasgow escorted by police, ought to be shocking but are shamefully all too familiar. “At the very least, we need an assurance that every identifiable person in that crowd will face charges.” Glasgow Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy tweeted on Monday: “Not sharing the video because it’s vile and I’m not platforming it, but just to say; racists have no place in Glasgow, Scotland or the world. “Absolutely disgusted at the behaviour displayed yesterday.”

Pressure group Call It Out, which campaigns against anti-Catholic bigotry and anti-Irish racism in Scotland, called on the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council to take action and to “start by recognising our community”.

The group tweeted: “This is the kind of racism you don’t notice – day after day, week after week, year after year, decade after decade. When are you going to call it out?” A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of sectarian singing by a group of people in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow on Sunday August 29 2021. “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.” The incident happened after Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.