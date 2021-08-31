PIA transports WHO medical supplies to Mazar-i-Sharif

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: The first cargo flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying medical supplies of World Health Organisation (WHO), as part of the “humanitarian air bridge”, landed here on Monday.

The Boeing 777 AP-BHV, arriving from Dubai, landed at the Mazar-i-Sharif Airport — the first international flight to the country’s fourth largest city after the Taliban takeover.As PIA is providing air transport for the operation, the WHO will be arranging logistics on the ground. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan confirmed that the PIA cargo flight took essential supplies of WHO to Mazar-i-Sharif in line with the Pakistan’s role of making a “humanitarian air bridge” in coordination with international agencies.

“First PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif today,” the envoy tweeted. Hethanked PIA for its efforts in ensuring the supplies to Afghanistan.

In view of the medical supplies running out within days in Afghanistan, the WHO had announced last week to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif with the help of Pakistani authorities.

Trauma kits and emergency supplies for hospitals, as well as medicines for treating chronic malnutrition in children were among priority items for Afghanistan, where 18 million people depend on aid, the WHO’s regional emergency director said.

“What remains certain is that humanitarian needs are enormous and growing,” Rick Brennan told a United Nations briefing, as reported by a foreign news agency. “Right now because of security concerns and several other operational considerations, Kabul airport is not going to be an option for the next week at least,” he said, speaking from Cairo.

“One of the problems we have in Afghanistan right now is there is no civil aviation authority functioning, but we are working with Pakistan particularly in the context of Mazar-i-Sharif airport.”

He said some 97 per cent of the health facilities across Afghanistan, monitored by WHO, were functioning. “The more sobering news is these health facilities are rapidly running out of medical supplies and WHO is not currently able to meet these needs.”