Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops pull out

KABUL: The Islamic State group claimed a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, as US troops raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of further violence.

The flights, which have taken more than 122,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out. US forces are now focused chiefly on flying themselves and American diplomats out safely.

The regional Islamic State-Khorasan group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to the withdrawal, after carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport late last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including those of 13 US troops.

Then on Monday, they claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport’s missile defence systems. The United States meanwhile said it had carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an IS-prepared car bomb.

The White House confirmed there had been a rocket attack directed at the airport, but said airlift operations there were “uninterrupted”. “The President... has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritise doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,” the White House statement said.An AFP photographer on Monday took images of a destroyed car with a launcher system still visible in the back seat. A Taliban official at the scene said he believed five rockets had been fired. A suspected US drone strike had hit the car, about two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the airport.

While there were no reports of fatalities or airport damage from the rocket attacks, they caused greater anxiety for locals already traumatised by years of war.The United States said the air strike on Sunday night had eliminated another threat from the Islamic State jihadists. However, it may have also have killed civilians. “We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Captain Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, said in a statement. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life.”