Fennel cultivation should be started in Sept

FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of fennel (saunf) in September and complete it in October to get good yield. According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel was full with healthy ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound. He said that it provides relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too. Therefore, farmers should cultivate this important crop which will also play an important role to lessen their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added. He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production.

Growers asked to eliminate dusky cotton bug: Growers have been advised to take special precautionary measures to eliminate dusky cotton bug by using recommended pesticides in time. A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Sunday that dusky cotton bug reproduces its issues five times in a year which not only reduces the cotton yield but also badly damages its quality. He said that dusky cotton bug sucks leaves of cotton plant to get moisture.