EVMs to check fraud in elections forever: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the election process will close the door of fraud in the elections forever. He said the opposition alliance rejected the EVMs without watching and understanding its functions and performance as it only wants to promote fraud and rigging in the electoral process. In his reaction to the meeting of the opposition parties’ alliance, he said the announcement of the alliance and their caravans will prove to be a hollow slogan like the past.