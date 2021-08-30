PDM repeatedly failed despite several movements: Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that despite running several movements since 2018, the alliance has failed.

Taking a jibe at the PPP and PML-N leadership, he said that during their election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan last year, Maryam Nawaz declared Bilawal Bhutto Zardari her brother but later what happened between their parties is known to everyone.

He was referring to PPP's decision to part ways with the multi-party alliance of the opposition. "They also faced a humiliating defeat in the Azad Kashmir election," Gill said, adding that while Maryam Nawaz championed the rights of women, the PDM barred women from attending its rallies. "There are on-record statements issued by [PDM chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman against women," he said. Gill said that the opposition resorts to making fun of Prime Minister Imran Khan whenever he initiates a project to alleviate the conditions of the poor.