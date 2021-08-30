Opp exhibits only show not power: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has just exhibited a show in Karachi as it was totally devoid of any power.

Commenting on PDM’s public rally, he said the country had not found incompetent and frivolous opposition such as the PDM. They would continue spending even the next seven years carrying protest banners. The PDM''s Karachi rally was actually against the PPP, he remarked.In the backdrop of the corona epidemic, it was reprehensible to flout the law and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the form of holding such public meetings.Under such circumstances, he said the opposition should have asked their workers to confine themselves to their homes, but they were bent on using their workers as fuel for personal political interests.How long will the opposition continue to play with the lives of innocent people? The people who lost their loved ones due to corona would never forgive them.

He urged Fazlur Rehman not to further disgrace himself to satisfy his political ego. Whatever alliance Maulana led could not succeed. The example of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Aml (MMA) was in front of everyone. He said the Persian adage "Brother Khurd Na Bash" comes true for Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif has kept Shahbaz Sharif for bearing the brunt.

About inflation, the minister termed Nawaz Sharif, absconding son and son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif as responsible for price hike in country. All of them had fled to London after plundering country 's resources.

The Nawaz era slogan "Lion ate flour" is fresh in the minds of the people, he said. The hereditary family that has been in power for three decades was responsible for the turmoil in Karachi and the misery in Sindh. The people of Sindh were questioning where their money has gone. There was no doubt that the next government in Sindh will be of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).