NAB chairman says…: Corruption references worth Rs1,305b currently in courts

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said some 1,273 corruption references worth Rs1,305 billion are being heard by accountability courts currently.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said NAB had not only arrested the big fish for the first time in the country’s history but also brought them to justice as per law. He said NAB was determined to take the mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion according to the law.

He said NAB received 496,460 complaints since its inception, out of which 487,124 had been disposed of. NAB approved 16,093 complaint verifications, and completed verification of 15,378. It approved some 10,241 inquiries, out of which 9,275 were completed and authorised 4,654 investigations, out of which 4,358 were concluded. He said NAB had so far received Rs822 billion directly and indirectly and deposited it in the national exchequer, which is a record achievement. He said NAB filed 3,754 references of corruption in various accountability courts, out of which decisions on 2,477 had been pronounced by the courts.