Three out of six kidnapped persons freed in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Three out of the six kidnapped persons were released on Sunday after hectic efforts by the elders of the area and officials of the district administration.

Unidentified persons had kidnapped Atiqur Rahman Dawar advocate, Engr Humayun Dawar, Shahenshah Dawar, Masoodur Rahman, computer operator of Health Department, and two other non-local engineers from Shewa area in Mir Ali tehsil in troubled North Waziristan on February 21, 2021.

Officials of the district administration confirmed that three out of the six kidnapped persons named Masoodur Rahman, Shahenshah and Taimur had been released by the captors through the jirga of elders and officials.

They said those freed were handed over to the elders of the jirga and they would soon join their families. They said that efforts were being made to have of the remaining persons also released.

Sources said that the captors had taken these six persons to the other side of the border and efforts were launched soon after their kidnapping.

They said the release took much time because the kidnappers were demanding hefty ransom money to free them. The remaining three kidnapped persons are still in their captivity.