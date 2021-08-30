Driver martyred in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A driver was martyred and his helper sustained injuries when militants targetted a civil vehicle carrying groceries for the security forces with a remote-controlled bomb in Dirdoni area on Miranshah-Ghulam Khan road in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Police said that vegetables and other groceries were supplied to the security forces through a civil vehicle. They said that militants targeted the vehicle when it was passing through Dirdoni area on Miranshah-Ghulam Khan road.

As a result, driver of the vehicle, whose name could not be ascertained, was martyred and his companion sustained injuries. The dead and the injured persons were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah.