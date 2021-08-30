NHMP recovers stolen car

ABBOTTABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) recovered a stolen car from Swat interchange, which was snatched from Lahore at gun-point about one year back.

Officials said 2009 model Xli Corolla car, bearing registration No. LEB-1565, was snatched at gunpoint from Lahore and an FIR had been lodged at Nawab town Police Station under section 392 PPC.

The Motorway police had got information that the said car had entered M-1 from Islamabad Toll Plaza. The message was immediately forwarded to all field formations at all relevant interchanges and points with the directions to intercept the said vehicle as perstanding operating procedure. Officers of Tiger-3 Beat-1 at Swat interchange successfully intercepted it at location 32-North .

Officials said the two occupants, Roohul Amin and Saifullah, were arrested and brought to Base-1 Ismaila’s camp along with the car. The said car along with the accused have been handed over to ASI Gohar Shah Khan of P.S.Chora after fulfilling the codal formalities.

DSP Monitoring & Evaluation NHMP Asima Naqvi, who coordinated the operation,confirmed the recovery of the stolen car from Swat interchange and said that it was a team effort. “The owner of the car has also been informed to approach P.S. Chora along with all required documents to receive his vehicle,” she added.

Owner of the car, Zeeshan, appreciated the efforts of NHMP and gave compliments regarding quick response and professionalism.