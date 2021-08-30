BoG approves pay raise for employees of ATH, AMC

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Board of Governors at Ayub Medical College (AMC) approved an increase in salaries and allowances for employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital and AMC here on Sunday.

A press release said that BoG chairman Dr Aasim Yusuf and all other members as well as the management officials of Ayub Teaching Hospital attended the meeting.

After the meeting, BoG Chairman Dr Aasim Yusuf, Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO Ayub Teaching Hospital Prof Dr Umar Farooq, Medical Director Prof Dr Alam Zeb Swati, Nursing Director Shamsul Huda and others were given a tour of development projects by the management of hospital.

They visited the newly constructed operation theaters and angiography section and were given a briefing about the facilities provided to the patients there.

The BoG chairman said the government was providing all possible facilities for the treatment of patients and the visit was meant to review the ongoing works and arrangements in Ayub Teaching Hospital to provide the best health facilities to the people.

It was decided that the 12 new modern operation theaters would start functioning in a week, a new angiography machine had also become operational and now the ATH has two angiography machines. It was also decided to renovate another 12 OTs as per international standards. Keeping in view the workload and the requirements of CT scan for the emergency patients, another CT scan would be installed in the accident and emergency department of ATH.