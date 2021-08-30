Furnace oil worth Rs5-6m spills from Railways freight train

NAWABSHAH: Furnace oil worth Rs5-6 million spilt from a freight train, Geo News reported Sunday, citing Pakistan Railways authorities.

Per Pakistan Railways, the joints of the freight train opened near Nawabshah, causing the oil to spill and flow away.

The freight train was carrying thousands of litres of oil, Railway officials confirmed.

The train driver, assistant driver, and staff at the station all tried to stop the flow of oil but they failed. As a result, the train lost all the oil within three hours.

The thousands of litres of spilt oil was worth at least Rs5 to Rs6 million, sources told Geo News. The Railway technical team have reached the spot of the oil spill and are currently investigating the cause, the report said.

Police officials told the media that security around the area of the oil spill has been tightened and people are being kept away from the site due to the risk of fire.