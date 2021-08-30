PDM repeatedly failed despite several movements since 2018: Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that despite running several movements since 2018, the alliance has failed.

Taking a jibe at the PPP and PML-N leadership, he said that during their election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan last year, Maryam Nawaz declared Bilawal Bhutto Zardari her brother but later what happened between their parties is known to everyone. He was referring to PPP's decision to part ways with the multi-party alliance of the opposition.

"They also faced a humiliating defeat in the Azad Kashmir election,” Gill said, adding that while Maryam Nawaz championed the rights of women, the PDM barred women from attending its rallies.

“There are on-record statements issued by [PDM chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman against women,” he said. Gill said that the opposition resorts to making fun of Prime Minister Imran Khan whenever he initiates a project to alleviate the conditions of the poor.

Speaking about PDM’s rally in Karachi on August 29 (today), Gill said that the intention behind holding the jalsa in Karachi is a campaign against the PPP.

“On the one hand, Fazl says the PDM has nothing against the PPP, and on the other hand, he says the PPP backstabbed the alliance,” Gill questioned. “The PDM is holding a jalsa in Karachi (where the PPP has a government) so it should clearly say that it has started a campaign against the PPP.” He went on to say that after repeated defeats and failure, the PDM should tell the media “what would be its future strategy.”