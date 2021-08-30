Army to brief Parliament on Afghan crisis

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership will brief the parliament on Afghanistan situation and security matters on Monday, the media reports said.

Members of the parliamentary defence committees will visit General Headquarters (GHQ) where they will be briefed about Pakistan’s policy regarding Afghanistan situation.

Senate defence committee will be headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyad, while Amjid Ali Khan will be heading National Assembly’s defence committee. The parliamentary committee on Kashmir will also visit GHQ under Chairman Shehryar Afridi.

Members of committees are expected to arrive at GHQ at 9am in the morning while notices have also been issued to Secretary Defence Secretary Foreign Affairs and Secretary National Security. The defence committees had requested for a briefing on Afghanistan situation. The committees members will also meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar will also be a part of meetings.