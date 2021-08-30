Afghan situation: Rabbani for joint sitting of parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday expressed his concern over the alarming situation in Afghanistan and called for summoning of joint session of both the houses of Parliament to take the nation into confidence.

Expressing his disappointment at the government for ignoring Parliament and not taking it into confidence on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the former chairman Senate asked five questions from the government to tell the nation as to what necessitated Pakistan being made a staging station for the exodus from Afghanistan.

“It is a matter of concern that the government till date has not taken the people or Parliament into confidence on the rapidly unfolding Afghan situation,” he said.

Asking five questions from the government, Rabbani said it is a matter of further concern that Parliament has not been informed as to what necessitated Pakistan being made a staging station for the exodus from Afghanistan.

Secondly, he asked what is the nationality of the people being granted visas? Thirdly, he asked from the government that what is the duration and type of visa being issued. Fourth, during their stay, will they be allowed to mix with the local population, he asked from the government.

Fifth, the senator said the government should tell as to what is the guarantee that they will leave Pakistan. He said these are the basic questions and it is the right of every Pakistani to be informed, as it will affect our lives and have a long-term bearing on the national security of the country.