JI chief accuses Imran of accommodating Nato forces in country

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the nation as to how he changed his version of “absolutely not” into “most welcome” to the Nato forces, by offering them space in the major cities of the country.

“Accommodating the Nato forces in the country can prove more dangerous than coronavirus. The nation asks why the foreign troops and other people getting out of Afghanistan have been given accommodation in the major cities of the country. Who made this decision and what are the designs behind it?” Sirajul Haq asked, while addressing a function to mark the 80the foundation day of the party here on Sunday.

The JI chief said the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf give bases to the US due to which 70,000 Pakistanis became the fuel for the war of others and the present government wants to bring another curse to the country by “handing over” the cities to foreign forces. He said that peace can not be restored in the region until the complete withdrawal of the US troops.

“The decision of the government to accommodate the foreign troops can produce very serious repercussions,” he said and warned the government to refrain from taking such sensitive decisions behind closed doors. Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the JI chief said the three-year Tsunami of the current rulers had become a total failure, a bad name and complete slavery.

The claims made by the PTI before coming into power have resulted in the worst-ever price-hike, joblessness and corruption, he added. He threw light on the 80 year history of the Jamaat, adding the party was formed in a meeting on August 26, 1941 in Lahore under the leadership of Maulana Syed Abul A’la Maududi.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI was struggling for such a society that could be run under the golden system of Islam. The JI chief condemned the increasing incidents of harassment against women and children in the country. He said that increasing incidents of excesses against women were a result of the western civilization.

He condemned the use of force against the students of medical colleges and the young doctors by police in Lahore, which he termed as state terrorism. Sirajul Haq urged the government to immediately overcome the reservations of the medical students and resolve the issue through talks.

He urged the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the incident and award punishment to those responsible for allegedly using poisonous gas against protesting students. The function was also addressed by the provincial vice-president of the party Maulana Mohammad Ismail, member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi and district president Ateequr Rahman. Later, another function was arranged by the JI Youth Wing in the honour of its workers who had taken part in the recently held Inqilab March. The function was addressed by the JI chief Sirajul Haq, provincial president of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, central chief of JI Youth Wing, Zubair Ahmad Gondal, and others.