Medical students continue protest against licensing exam

LAHORE: The police used water cannons to disperse doctors protesting against National Licensing Exam (NLE) (step 1 examination) being conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) outside NLE centre, Sapphire Hall near Barkat Market here on Sunday.

The doctors alleged that the police had beaten doctors and sprayed mustard gas chemical to disperse them. “Dozens of doctors were brutally baton-charged and attacked with chemical and water cannons who were now under treatment in emergency wards of Lahore General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital and Mayo Hospital,” the protesting doctors informed the media.

Earlier, house officers and medical students from public and private hospitals were holding protest demonstration against NLE examination outside the NLE centre which they termed illegal. As the government forcibly dispersed the protesting doctors, they have announced closing down outdoor wards if NLE exam was not withdrawn.

Later, a delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, met Secretary, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) and conveyed their reservations against the NLE examination.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said PMC had successfully conducted first NLE (Step 1) across 5 centres in Pakistan. A total of 1,593 graduates had registered for the examination, while 1,470 successfully took the NLE (Step 1) exam. As many as 123 could not appear for the examination for various reasons, and will be rescheduled to take their examination in December 2021.

Out of 1,470, 1,164 were foreign medical graduates and 306 were Pakistan medical graduates. In total, 1,160 students passed the examination, out of which 903 were foreign medical graduates and 257 were Pakistan medical graduates. All qualified Pakistan medical graduates will receive their full license with immediate effect.

All qualified A-list college graduates will receive their full licences upon passing of the NLE Step 2, while B and C list college graduates will receive provisional licenses upon passing of NLE Step 2. The NLE will be held 4 times a year to provide students with the flexibility to schedule their examination.