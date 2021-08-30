Deworming week in ICT begins today

Islamabad: The deworming week will begin in Islamabad Capital Territory today (Monday). The exercise will target 574,000 school-age children in public and private schools and seminaries in ICT from August 30 by September 4.

The children aged between five and 14 years will be given mebendazole tablets. The prime minister's aide, Ali Nawaz Awan, sad deworming was essential for a child’s physical and cognitive growth, and ensured resistance to other infections and improves school performance. He said deworming would significantly contribute towards the Government of Pakistan’s top health priorities which are reducing malnutrition and anemia.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar appreciated the initiative and said it would improve the health of children. Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid said the school-based deworming programme in Pakistan would not only improve the health of the children but would also benefit society as a whole. She urged people to deworm their children aged 5–14 for good health.