Khidmat Programme third phase kicks off today

LAHORE: Following the successful completion of the first two phases, the third phase of the “Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per” programme will kick off from Monday (today) and continue until October 10.

According to the schedule for the next six-week activities, cleanliness week will be observed from August 30 to September 5, drainage week from September 6 to 12, cleanliness and drainage week from September 13 to 19, beautification of cities week from September 20 to 26, road safety week from September 27 to October 3 and service delivery week from October 4 to 10.

To review the programme, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday and said that ranking of districts should be done in terms of performance.

He said that positive feedback from the citizens was a yardstick for the success of programme. He mentioned that the deputy commissioners should monitor implementation of the programme themselves and take action against the officials not addressing the public complaints. The chief secretary also asked the commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to focus on addressing public grievances and praised the performance of Khanewal District for high percentage of solving the people’s problems.

He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure maximum participation of citizens in the programme. He directed PITB chairman to work out a model for providing services in all the districts on the pattern E-Khidmat Centres. The meeting was briefed that more than 6.8 million activities were carried out in the province during the programme. Out of 48,026 complaints, 42,528 were resolved swiftly. The complaint resolution rate was 89 percent, whereas the public satisfaction rate remained 71 percent. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary I&C, PITB chairman, DGPR and other officers concerned, while all divisional commissioners participated through video link.