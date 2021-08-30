Khattak says PDM staged a flop show in Karachi

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Karachi was a flop show as it failed to muster public support owing to its flawed policies.

“The opposition parties should not apply short-cuts and wait for the general elections 2023 to test their luck,” he said while speaking at various gatherings in Nowshera district. He said that protecting the sanctity of Parliament was the equal responsibility of treasury and opposition benches so as to serve the masses in a better way.

He criticised the PDM leaders, who claimed to be the champions of democracy, but were now applying unconstitutional means to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. He said that all the national institutions and the government were on the same page and the opposition leaders should not opt for undemocratic means to oust an elected government.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the PDM leaders had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.

He said the PTI would win the 2023 general elections on the basis of its performance. Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders. He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

He defended the NAB and rejected the opposition parties' allegations that the anti-graft body was victimizing the rivals of the government.

Pervez Khattak said that the opposition was holding the protests to exert pressure on the government to withdraw the corruption cases against them, but it would never happen in the presence of the PTI government. The country, he alleged, had been suffering due to their corruption but the government would bring back the looted money at all costs.