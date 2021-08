MIRANSHAH: Three out of the six kidnapped persons were released on Sunday after hectic efforts by the elders of the area and officials of the district administration.

Unidentified persons had kidnapped Atiqur Rahman Dawar advocate, Engr Humayun Dawar, Shahenshah Dawar, Masoodur Rahman, computer operator of Health Department, and two other non-local engineers from Shewa area in Mir Ali tehsil in troubled North Waziristan on February 21, 2021.