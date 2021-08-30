DG ISPR pays tributes to martyrs, Ghazis ahead of ‘Defence Day’

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations Director General (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs, ghazis and their loved ones for unwavering national spirit, patriotism and courage for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

The DG took to microblogging website Twitter to share a special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families, showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at all costs which is the third one in the series showing different life accounts of the families of martyrs and ghazis with the title "Defence & Martyrs” Day.

He wrote on his official account, "Salute to the martyrs, ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride.” The tweet was followed by hashtags #6September #ShuhadaKoSalam.

Earlier, the DG ISPR in his news conference announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was "Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and Shaheeds.” He said the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID-19 protocols with full national zeal and fervour.