Extinction Rebellion hold protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters are chanting "hey hey, ho ho, sponsor Shell has got to go" repeatedly as they parade through the Science Museum in London. Dozens more have joined the protest, which is being escorted by police and members of the museum security team. They are clapping and singing while walking through the ground floor of the museum. The Extinction Rebellion protesters have stopped outside the Our Future Planet exhibition, where they are speaking about Shell sponsoring it.