Kosovo opts for curfew, delayed school start over Covid

Pristina: Kosovo will delay the start of the school year by two weeks and introduce a night-time curfew, the government said on Sunday, as coronavirus infections soar.

The government said the curfew will take effect Monday from 10 pm until 5 am while the school year will begin in mid-September instead of September 1. Daily cases of Covid-19 have risen from several hundred at the start of August to some 2,000 a day currently. Kosovo, a 1.8-million-strong country, has registered around 140,000 infections since the start of the pandemic and 2,500 deaths.