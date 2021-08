Kuwait City: Kuwait on Sunday announced plans to transform what was once a mammoth "tyre graveyard" to a new residential city. The 2-square-kilometre dump in the north of the oil-rich Gulf country was where tyres went to die -- a total of more than 40 million at the end. Seventeen years of tyre dumping and three massive fires between 2012 and 2020 sparked environmental concerns, prompting the authorities to shut it down for good.